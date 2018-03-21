HYDERABAD: Refuting allegation that the protest of TRS MPs in the Lok Sabha is aimed at disallowing the introduction of no-confidence motion moved by YSRC and TDP against the BJP-led NDA government, the TRS said that it had been protesting in the Lok Sabha since the first day of the Budget session.

TRS MPs have been protesting in the Lok Sabha since the session commenced on March 5. TRS wants inclusion of Telangana Backward Classes, Scheduled castes, Scheduled tribes (Reservation of Seats in Educational Institutions and of Appointments or Posts in Services Under the State) Act, 2017, in the Ninth Schedule of the Constitution. Their protests have been criticised by TDP and YSRC.

TRS Karimnagar MP B Vinod Kumar on Tuesday said that the Telangana government sympathised with the demands of Andhra Pradesh and has cooperated with the neighbouring state government to ensure a smooth transition.

“Irrespective of whether a no-confidence motion is introduced and what happens subsequently, TRS’ demands remain independent of such developments. As and when the no-confidence motion is taken up, the TRS MPs will participate, debate and demand that the provisions of the Andhra Pradesh State Reorganisation Act be implemented in letter and spirit,’’ the MP said.

He further went on to add that the party would continue to protest for the inclusion of the Telangana State Reservation Act into the Ninth Schedule of the Constitution, which seeks to uplift and provide equal opportunities to the Backward Classes, Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes in the State. “The TDP and YSR Congress should refrain from making baseless comments and pointing fingers at the TRS,’’ he said.

Another TRS MP Bura Narsaiah Goud went a step ahead and asked as to why Telangana MPs should bother about an issue (no-confidence motion) that was taken up by the Andhra Pradesh parties without consulting them. “Why should we paint our house for a marriage that is being performed in the neighbourhood?’’ he asked.

Nizamabad TRS MP K Kavitha took to Twitter to get back at a BJP MP who wrote a letter to the Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan proposing “deducting salaries of MPs for their failure to engage in any constructive work in Parliament.”

Referring to the chaos in the Parliament, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari had suggested that the Parliament should follow the fair practice of ‘No Work No Pay.’ Commenting on this, Kavitha tweeted: “Wow...This is like “ulta chor kotwal ko daantein”. No party or MP will want to protest on the floor of the House if govt of the day timely addresses their issues.”