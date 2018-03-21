HYDERABAD: Members of opposition parties, including BJP, TDP and CPM, staged a walkout from the Assembly on Tuesday protesting the non-release of funds for the development of Hyderabad and non-waiver of crop loans for all the farmers. Reacting to it, Finance Minister E Rajender said people would see through the mudslinging attempts of these parties and reject them.

Replying to general discussion on the Budget on Tuesday, Rajender said the performance of the State was good in the last four years. While spending was 62 per cent in 2014-15, 84.33 per cent in 2015-16, 93.34 per cent in 2016-17, it’s expected that 95 per cent of the `1.49 lakh crore budget of 2017-18 would be spent, he said. On the State debts, the minister recalled that the then Nizam king Salar Jung too borrowed money from the Britain for laying railway lines.

‘TS surpassed nat’l average’

Rajender said Telangana has surpassed the national average in terms of growth. The growth rate of the State was 4.2 per cent in 2013-14 as against the country’s growth rate of 5.9 per cent. However, in 2017-18, the State clocked 14.1 per cent against Centre’s 9.8 per cent. “Is it not development? We have surpassed the Central government in development,” Rajender said. However, MIM floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi wanted a `5,000 crore package for the development of Old City.

BJP too sought more funds for the development of Hyderabad. TDP member Sandra Venkata Veeraiah wanted total waiver of crop loans to farmers and the lone member of CPM Sunnam Rajaiah demanded justice to the Podu farmers. As they failed to get satisfactory reply from the Finance Minister, the members of BJP, TDP and CPM staged a walkout.