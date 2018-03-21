NALGONDA: Summer often sees an increase in death-by-drowning incidents. At least the number of drowning incidents in several districts of Telangana supports the claim. Death of five children in a tank at Gudithanda hamlet of Pendlipakala village in Kondamallepally mandal recently, and several similar deaths reported from Medak and Khammam districts, point out that the statistics are climbing up with passing days.

Most of these tanks are located on the outskirts of villages. These become the hangout spot for youngsters bored with their summer vacation.

Unfortunately, these tanks, as well as other water bodies, are mostly unprotected. With no walls or signs alerting swimmers of the depth of the tanks, people are often caught unawares while they go for a dip.

Therefore, in order to put a check on the increasing incidents of drowning, district collector Gaurav Uppal has instructed the officials of Revenue, Irrigation, Nagarjunasagar project, Mandal Education departments, and hostel wardens, to counsel the parents to not allow their children to swim in village tanks or canals.