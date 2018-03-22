HYDERABAD: As many as 12 Special Newborn Care Units (SNCUs) will be established during 2018-19 in government hospitals across the state, health minister C Laxma Reddy has said.

Replying to a question raised by S Rajender Reddy (TRS) and others during question hour in the Assembly on Wednesday, he said the 12 SNCUs will come up at area hospitals in Zaheerabad, Jagitial, Asifabad, Gadwal, Suryapet, Wanaparthy, Kothagudem, Jangaon and Medak, Maternity and Child Health Hospital in Nirmal and MGM Hospital in Warangal.

In all the district hospitals, tertiary care, ventilator facilities will be improved and the government is planning to have a cardiology unit and a specialty unit at Niloufer Hospital in Hyderabad for newborn babies to treat babies with heart disease and others. Many members wanted the health minister to give priority to upgrading facilities at children’s hospitals to save the lives of newborn babies.

