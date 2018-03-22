HYDERABAD: A leader of the banned CPI(Maoist) in Telangana was arrested and explosives allegedly in his possession seized, police said today.

On a tip off, a police team arrested 21-year-old Sodi Ungaiah alias Suresh after intercepting his motor bike near Kaliveru in Kothagudem district last evening.

Police said they seized 20 detonators and eight gelatin sticks from his possession, while he was allegedly on the way to supply them to the ultras.

He was the Deputy Commander of the outfit, Superintendent of Police, Bhadradri-Kothagudem district, Ambar Kishor Jha told PTI over phone.

He had joined the outfit about three years ago was made the Deputy Commander four months back, the official said. He was allegedly involved in a murder, blasting of a dam and a cell tower, planting of land mines and extortion, Jha said.

He had also been involved in exchange of fire with police in Cherla mandal of the district, police said.

Meanwhile, four members of the CPI (Maoist), including two women, surrendered before the Superintendent of Police of Bhadradri-Kothagudem district today and they have been sanctioned monetary benefit under rehabilitation scheme, Jha said.