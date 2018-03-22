HYDERABAD: The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) of the Union ministry of health and family welfare issued an order on Wednesday notifying that No-Objection Certificate (NOC) for export consignments to any country shall not be insisted if such shipping bills were filed by the manufacturer himself, having valid licence under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act and Rules.

The order also says that steps have been taken to ease the drug regulatory practices in the country relating to export of drugs, medical devices and cosmetics. This will help Telangana, which is the largest exporter of pharmaceutical products.

Commenting on this development, state industries minister KT Rama Rao said that Telangana had been at the forefront of pharmaceutical and vaccine production in the country. This order was welcome and it would significantly boost the export of pharmaceutical products and medical devices from the state.

“I am happy that our efforts to advocate issues of pharma industry are yielding very positive results. We have consolidated a list of about 12 other major recommendations that were made during the deliberations at BioAsia and would like to reassure the industry fraternity that we will continue to take up these matters with the Centre to create an enabling environment. I must thank the DCGI and the ministry of health and family welfare for their swift action,” Rama Rao said.

It may be pertinent to note that the Centre had earlier issued an order on setting up of a public relations office at the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation in New Delhi that would serve as a ‘single window’ for providing information to innovators regarding regulatory requirements for commercialisation of their products.

In order to ensure an enabling environment for industrial growth, the state government would champion the cause of the industry with the central government during Bio-Asia-2018, said Rama Rao. Accordingly, the state industries and commerce department was pursuing various issues with Centre, he said.

KTR reviews Charminar Pedestrianisation Proj

Hyderabad: Stating that a dedicated team of officials will be appointed to regularly supervise the ongoing Charminar Pedestrianisation Project work, KT Rama Rao asked officials to set up more water kiosks, toilets and She Toilets in and around Charminar. “TS government is taking measures to expedite development work in the Old City of Hyderabad,” KTR said, during a meeting with AIMIM MLAs held at the Assembly hall on Wednesday. The Minister instructed officials to pay more attention to cultural aspects during the designing of civil work in Old City.

Country Club staff seek KTR’s intervention to get their pending salaries

Employees of Country Club, a hospitality company, have written to KTR to release their pending salaries allegedly held by the company. Few former employees claimed that the company failed to pay their salaries for almost a year now. A letter signed by five former employees — Lata Jadhav, Vivek Shirol, Shashi Kumar Naidu, Sumit Chimmure, and A Deepak — was submitted to KTR stating their plight over the company’s failure to pay their salaries. In the letter, employees alleged that the company has not paid their salaries from April 2017 till date.