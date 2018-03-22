MAHBUBNAGAR: Mahbubnagar SP Anuradha on Wednesday suspended three constables for their alleged involvement in the leakage of SSC English question paper at a school on Monday.

The question paper of English subject was leaked in Marikal Girls High School by a person who jumped into the school and took pictures of the paper and posted the same on social media including Whatsapp, which after being circulated widely reached even the collector of the erstwhile Mahbubnagar district.

Marikal police registered a case and during investigation they found the alleged involvement of three constables in the issue. After a detail enquired report, the SP suspended the three constables.