HYDERABAD: TJAC chairman M Kodandaram’s new political party Telangana Jana Samithi (TJS), will be launched on April 14 in Hyderabad on the occasion of BR Ambedkar’s birth anniversary. TJAC leaders have begun making arrangements for the grand event.

According to TJAC leader Gurijala Ravinder Rao, it was earlier decided to launch the party on March 10 on the anniversary of Million March programme. But due to delay in registering the new party with the Election Commission, it was decided to launch the party on April 14 by holding a public meeting in Hyderabad.

“We are holding a meeting at TJAC’s office located at Nampally here on March 22 (Thursday) to discuss the preparations that are to be made for the mega event,” TJAC Hyderabad unit chairman Madhu Satyam Goud said here on Wednesday.

Further, it is learnt that the TJAC leadership had decided to form all committees for the proposed party in the ten erstwhile united districts by April 10. “The process of registering the party with the Election Commission is in the final stages,” Gade Innaiah, who earlier took part in the Telangana movement and embraced the new party, said.

Sources informed that the new political party will forge electoral alliances in such a manner that anti-establishment vote does not split in the next Assembly polls. Soon after the launch of the party, Kodandaram will hold meetings in every Assembly segment in May, June and July.

The TJAC chief also ridiculed Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s recent visit to Kolkata.