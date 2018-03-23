HYDERABAD: Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad’s Center for Healthcare Entrepreneurship (CfHE) has called for applications for its two-year fully-paid fellowship, of which the first year will be a training programme followed by a second year of incubation. The last date for applying is April 15.

The Fellowship comes with a stipend of `50,000 per month during the first year of training and is open to applicants from all backgrounds ranging from doctors, management graduates, engineers, designers. The CfHE Fellows would be exposed to deep learning in Biodesign process. The CfHE partners with Adjunct faculty from Stanford University during the fellowship.

Speaking about the fellowship, Prof Renu John,Co-head, CfHE and head, Department of Biomedical Engineering, IIT Hyderabad, said, “This Fellowship program aims at training qualified candidates in applying technological approach for nation’s pressing healthcare needs in a systematic and repeatable manner. It plans to fulfill its mission by incorporating hands-on clinical experience, creating engaged mentorship and building an ecosystem of healthcare partners, industries and venture capitalists.”

The Fellowship is designed as a simulated entrepreneurial journey with clinical immersion, needs, analysis and design, ideation, business model development and culminates in the pitch to investors. In designing solutions, fellows avail the deep technological expertise of the research labs at IIT Hyderabad.