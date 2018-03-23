HYDERABAD: Minister for IT and Industries KT Rama Rao has said that Hyderabad is evolving as an innovation hub of the country, which will drive the next wave of employment.

The minister highlighted Telangana’s robust growth rate in IT exports while holding a meet with John Donahoe, CEO of ServiceNow, a Silicon Valley-based Cloud Computing and IT Service Managament company in the city on Thursday.

He also emphasised that several marquee names in IT industry made Hyderabad their home.