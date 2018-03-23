NIRMAL: IN a shocking incident, a person slashed his wrist and neck with a knife inside the sanctum sanctorum of the famous Gyana Saraswathi temple in Basara on Thursday morning. The incident has exposed chinks in security at the temple premises.

The person allegedly injured himself after he was stopped from going near the Goddess. He reportedly told the priests there that the goddess was calling out to him, and when confronted he tried to offer himself as a sacrifice. The injured, identified as Prasad Goud, was shifted later to Nizamabad Government hospital where his condition is stated to be stable. According to reports, Prasad entered the Garbha Gudi (sanctum) just after priests had completed morning rituals and decorated goddesses with jewels.

An argument broke out between Prasad and priests after he entered the Garbha Gudi claiming the goddess had called him. He then took out a knife and slashed his wrist and neck. Shocked, priests screamed out for help after which the security personnel rushed to the spot.

Now, the temple committee has decided to organise Abhishekam, Aarti and Ganapathi puja from Friday 8 am onwards for two days as part of purification process. Temple Inspector Sanjeev Rao filed a complaint with police. Officials admitted that there was a security lapse. The temple is guarded by 10 personnel on a shift but Prasad managed to make it into the sanctum. It is said that Prasad made a similar attempt during the Diwali season but could not enter the temple.