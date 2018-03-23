HYDERABAD: Considering the plea of the Telangana government, justice B Siva Sankara Rao of the High Court on Thursday granted time till March 27 for submitting the video footage in a sealed cover regarding the Assembly incident of alleged throwing of earphone at the Telangana state legislative Council chairman during the governor’s pre-budget address to the joint session of the Assembly and Council on March 12 this year.

On March 19, the judge, while dealing with petition filed by the two expelled Congress MLAs Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and SA Sampath Kumar, directed the Assembly secretary to submit the original video footage in a sealed cover by March 22. Advocate-general D Prakash Reddy then agreed to submit the available video footage of that particular day before the court.

When the matter came up for hearing on Thursday, additional advocate-general J Ramachandra Rao told the court that there was a need to take the consent of the House through a resolution for taking the video footage concerned and sought some more time for submitting the same to the court.

It may be recalled that the petitioners urged the court to declare the action of the legislature secretary in expelling them from the service of the House through a resolution as illegal.

They also sought directions to the Election Commission of India not to issue poll schedule to hold by-elections for the two seats pursuant to the Gazette issued by the state government notifying vacancy for Nalgonda and Alampur (SC) Assembly constituencies.