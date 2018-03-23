HYDERABAD: Senior political leader and former minister Nagam Janardhan Reddy resigned from the BJP here on Thursday. Proving the dictum that are no permanent friends or foes in politics, the former TDP minister a one-time bitter critic of the Congress, is set to embrace the grand old party. Reddy, a practising doctor, plunged into politics when NT Rama Rao founded the TDP at Old MLA Quarters here on March 29, 1982.

Reddy has been maintaining a low profile in politics ever since he secured third position in the Mahbubnagar Lok Sabha election in 2014 as BJP candidate. The reasons for his decision to quit the BJP had been disclosed by Reddy himself several times. “The state BJP leadership is not questioning the anti-people policies of the TRS government. That has made me lose interest in the BJP,” the political warhorse openly said.

Despite open resistance from a few Congress leaders led by DK Aruna in Mahbubnagar district, Janardhan Reddy is set to join the Congress.