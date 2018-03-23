SANGAREDDY: Oustees from Zahirabad area have made it clear that the government should pay them Rs 16 lakh per acre of land. Oustees told that they should be paid as per the open market price. Their land is proposed to be acquired for the National Investment and Manufacturing Zone (NIMZ).

Sangareddy joint collector Nikhila on Thursday held a meeting with the farmers of Basanthpur and Malkanpahad village of Nyalkal mandal at Zahirabad RDO office to expedite the NIMZ land acquisition, which is going on at a snail’s pace. The joint collector told farmers that soon Zahirabad area will be transformed into heavy industries zone, which will result in employment generation to unemployed and asked the farmers to sell their land.

She also said that government will pay `7 lakh per acre and farmers should cooperate. The JC told that already 4,000 acres of land has been acquired and another 8,000 acres of acquisition is pending. She added that government had paid below `7 lakh per acre to the farmers who had already registered their lands. She asked the farmers to cooperate with them.

Farmers said that their lands in the open market is about `20 lakh and the government should pay them at least`16 lakh. Farmers told the Joint Collector that hundreds of farmers are dependent on agriculture and due to NIMZ their families will lose employment. They added that they do not know to eke out a livelihood without land.