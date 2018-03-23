HYDERABAD: Besides TRS general secretary Joginapalli Santosh Kumar, who is the nephew of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, the remaining two nominees of the TRS — Badugula Lingaiah Yadav and Banda Prakash Mudiraj — are all set to become the members of the Upper House of the Parliament.

The TRS, which has 89 members (including defectors) on its side, is being backed by the seven-member AIMIM in the 119-member House (of which two members of the Congress were disqualified recently).

Hence, the election to be held here on Friday to fill the three vacancies in Rajya Sabha that will arise soon after the retirement of three members of the Upper House on April 2 from the State, is just a formality. Voting will be held on Friday from 9 am to 4 pm on the Assembly premises here.