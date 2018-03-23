‘RMPS can give only first aid’
HYDERABAD: Rural Medical Practitioners (RMP) and Private Medical Practitioners (PMP) are permitted to offer only first aid services in cases of emergency and action is being taken against those who violate rules, said State Health minister Dr C Laxma Reddy during question hour in State Legislative Council on Thursday.
He said only registered medical practitioners can offer medical services to needy persons.