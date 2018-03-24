HYDERABAD: Following former minister Nagam Janardhan Reddy’s decision to join the Congress, political circles are abuzz with the speculation that more senior politicos, who had earlier worked with Janardhan Reddy in the TDP, are ready to embrace the grand old party.

Congress leaders claim that some TDP senior leaders like Vanteru Pratap Reddy, who had unsuccessfully contested against the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in Gajwel Assembly constituency in 2014, and ex-MLA couple — Kothakota Dayakar Reddy and wife Seetha Dayakar Reddy — who are from erstwhile Mahbubnagar district, are ready to join the Congress.