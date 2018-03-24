HYDERABAD: The Vishwa Hindu Parishad’s Telangana unit, represented by its secretary M Gal Reddy, filed an appeal before a division bench of the High Court on Friday challenging the order of a single judge who had, on Thursday, dismissed its petition seeking a direction to the police to accord permission for its proposed “Sree Rama Rath Yatra” covering various districts of the state.

As soon as the court commenced its proceedings for the day, the counsel for VHP made a mention before the bench requesting them to hear the appeal urgently. The bench said that it would hear the appeal on Tuesday. Earlier, the VHP had made a representation to the Hyderabad police seeking permission for its proposed yatra from Basara on Ugadi festival i.e. March 18 which was to conclude at Tadbund Hanuman temple in Secunderabad on March 31.

When the police refused permission for the yatra it moved the High Court. On Thursday, a single judge dismissed the petition saying that it was not possible to provide police protection at every place of the proposed yatra route through various districts in the state. Aggrieved, it filed the present appeal against the single judge order.