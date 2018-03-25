HYDERABAD: As many as 35,000 government school teachers have threatened to boycott SSC spot valuation that commences from April 2, if their long pending demands pertaining to service rules and pensions were not met.In an attempt to unify their voices, JACs JACTO, TTJAC and USPC, which comprises 54 teachers union have decided to come together as a single body called Joint Council of Teachers Union (JCTU).

“Issued pertaining to the teacher are not being solved by the government for the past four years. We want the abolition of the contributory pension and implementation of Pay Revision Commission,” said PS Reddy. Teachers have also contended that they have neither been transferred nor have they got any promotions for the past three years.