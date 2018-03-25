HYDERABAD: Reiterating that the school education department is committed to curbing malpractices, director and commissioner of school education, G Kishan said 25 persons have been booked for malpractice and two others for impersonation. He, however, refuted claims of question papers being leaked, and said all such attempts were plugged before papers could be leaked.

“Till today 25 persons have been booked for malpractice and two for impersonation. We have also relieved 29 invigilators, six chief superintendents, three departmental officers for their involvement in such cases. In addition, 12 invigilators, two chief superintendents, three departmental officers and four officials connected with the examinations have also been suspended,” said the director.

On Saturday, the ninth day of the SSC examination seven malpractices cases where booked, of which six are from Hyderabad district and one from Mahabubabad district, resulting in the suspension of one invigilator. In addition, two each department officers and chief superintendent were relieved of their duties.

Cases are being booked under Telangana State Prohibition of Examination Act 25/199 against official caught abetting or indulging in malpractice. With regards to the English Paper I examination conducted on March 19, he said that question papers were circulated via Whatsapp from Adilabad and Mahbubnagar. On March 22, during Mathematics examination paper 1, a few persons who were behaving in a suspicious manner were apprehended.