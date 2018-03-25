SURYAPET : In a major breakthrough after a head constable attempted suicide due to alleged harassment, Suryapet rural sub-inspector Lavakumar was suspended by Hyderabad range IG Stephen Ravindhra on Saturday. K Damodhar Reddy was working as head constable at Traffic police station at Suryapet town. His son Vikram Reddy had married a girl who belonged to Kuppireddy gudem village of Suryapet mandal.

After six months of marriage, the girl had filed a complaint against Damodhar Reddy’s family alleging domestic violence at Suryapet rural police station on March 1. Later, police filed case and called Damodhar Reddy’s family on March 15 to rural police station for inquiry. In this connection, the rural SI Lavakumar manhandled Damodar Reddy and abused the latter’s wife. Unable to bear the harassment by SI, Damodhar Reddy filed a complaint against SI Lavakumar at Suryapet town police station. He met Suryapet town but he did not get any response. Later, he met district SP and DGP to take up action against the SI.

However, the higher-ups failed to take action against the SI. As a result, depressed Damodhar Reddy attempted suicide by consuming pesticide at Traffic police station on Thursday. Other staff who noticed Reddy shifted him to a local hospital for treatment and latter to Hyderabad-based hospital for better treatment. The condition of the head constable is said to be stable now. District SP Prakash Jadhav inquired into the issue and submitted a primary report to IG Stephen Ravindhra. Based on SP’s report, IG suspended rural SI Lavakumar on Saturday.