HYDERABAD: The Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is likely to intensify his efforts to form the Federal Front in the first week of April as he is said to be keen on meeting some more leaders of the regional parties such as Samajwadi Party (SP) top brass. Besides this, the Chief Minister is making an effort to convince the heads of the Left Parties to join hands with him to form alternative political force at the national level.

The Chief Minister is expected to undertake Delhi Yatra on April 3 as the three newly-elected members of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) to the Rajya Sabha are likely to take their oath in the Upper House of Parliament on the same day. As the three members of the Rajya Sabha from the State will retire on April 2, paving way for the newly-elected ones to formally become the members of the House, the three elected candidates of the pink party — J Santhosh Kumar, B Lingiah Yadav and B Prakash Mudiraj — are likely to be inducted into the House on April 3.

“Chief Minister KCR is planning to visit the swearing-in ceremony of the three TRS members. After attending the programme, Rao will call on leaders of various like-minded parties in the national capital to realise his dream of forming a Front at national level against the BJP and Congress,” sources said.

It is further learnt that the Chief Minister is also planning to meet some retired All India Services officers, economists and legal luminaries to elicit their views on how to formulate a pro-farmer agenda for the proposed front, as announced earlier.

“The CM is already gathering data with regard to various problems being faced by backward States in the country. He is also studying the issues relating to various States being ruled by regional parties in order to discuss the same with the heads of regional parties which are ruling the respective States, during his proposed meetings in Delhi,” source said.