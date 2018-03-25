RAJANNA-SIRCILLA : Unlike other temples where Sri Rama Navami celebrations (celestial marriage of Lord Rama and Goddess Sita) will be celebrated on March 26, Sri Raja Rajeshwara Swamy temple would observe the occasion on Sunday i.e. March 25. The temple priests said that as per Smartha Shaiva Vaidika Agama, and going by the Telugu Tithi, they would perform the Kalyanam on Sunday.

One of the main priests of the temple, Ch Sharath Kumar, said that Sri Rama Navami celebrations had begun at the temple from Telugu new year day (Ugadi). As per the Navami Thithi, they are going to perform the Kalyanam, he added. As per Vaishnava traditions, Sri Rama Navami celebrations would be conducted on Monday in Bhadrachalam and other Vaishnavaite temples. These temple authorities will give priority to “Punarvasu” Nakshatra, birth star of Lord Rama.

a rare photo from 1890 showing senior officials from Nizam’s Revenue department offering tribute at Lord Rama temple in Bhadrachalam on behalf of the Nizam’s government. The temple was built by Kancharla Gopanna, nephew of Akanna and Madanna. The system of tributes to Bhadrachalam Temple was started during Qutb Shahi period. The photo was shared by Md Safiullah of Deccan Heritage Trust

