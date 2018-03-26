HYDERABAD: The Civil Supplies department after completing verification of new applications will start the process of issuing the new Food Security Cards (FSC) and it will be completed by April end, civil supplies minister Etela Rajender said. The Minister clarified that ration cards under Food Security Act is meant only for the supply of rice, not for any other purpose.

He said the white ration cards which were being used by poor families for availing government facilities cannot be availed. He alleged that people used to take white ration cards for availing different services provided by government which was not correct.

The Minister said under the Central Food Security Act, the Centre was providing rice at `3 per kg to the State to 1.91 crore population at 5 kg per head, but the State government is supplying rice at `1 per kg by contributing `2 kg and it has added more 82.64 lakh population. He said since the State has formed, several steps have been taken in bringing reforms in Civil Supplies department. After the introduction of e-poss system at Fair Price Shops, irregularities have stopped and the genuine beneficiaries are getting rice from the ration shops, Etela said.