HYDERABAD: Rejecting the allegation made by the opposition parties that the state government was not taking any steps to fill vacant posts in various departments, irrigation minister T Harish Rao, speaking on behalf of chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, told the state Assembly on Sunday that so far the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) had issued 108 job notifications to fill vacant posts. “Till now, recruitment process has been completed in respect of 6,463 posts and the process is underway for 30,490 posts. The remaining vacancies will also be filled at the earliest,” he said.

3,25,647 Dalit families yet to get three acre land

As many as 3,30,633 Dalit households in the state hold less than 3 acres of land. Of them, 4,986 have been provided three acres each by the government as per its promise. The land purchase scheme for Dalits was introduced during 1982-83 in the erstwhile united state. As many as 31,032 Dalits were given land between 82-83 and till the state’s bifurcation in 2014. After the formation of Telangana state, an extent of 12,845.69 land has been distributed to 4,986 families till now. The state government has spent an amount of `55,134.23 to buy suitable land for these beneficiaries in the past four years.

1.22 crore livestock needs more vet hospitals

Telangana has a total of 1.22 crore livestock population. Of them, white cattle are 48,80,293, buffaloes 41,60,419, sheep 1,28,35,761 and goats 45,75,695. As per the norms, a primary veterinary centre (with a graduate veterinarian) should be set up for 5,000 livestock population and a sub-centre (with a para veterinarian) for a 3,000 livestock population. At present, the state has eight district veterinary hospitals and one veterinary university. It has 99 area veterinary hospitals, 909 primary veterinary clinics. 1,101 sub-centres & 100 mobile veterinary clinics.

Metropolitan Hyderabad has 3,132 lakes

There are 3,132 lakes in the Hyderabad metropolitan area, of which 185 are in Greater Hyderabad municipal limits. The government is in the process of enumerating the lakes which were encroached and where illegal constructions have come up. Consultants are being engaged for preparation of FTL (full tank level) maps duly superimposing the cadastral maps in order to identify encroachments within each lake for removal of encroachments.

Mechanised laundry units for Rajakas

Orders have been issued to the BC welfare department to supply modern washing machines to the members of the washermen community. So far, eight areas — Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Adilabad, Siddipet, Nalgonda, Kushaiguda (Medchal), Alair (Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri) and Mahbubnagar — have been identified to provide Modern Mechanized Laundry Units to Rajakas on a pilot basis.

Achampet branch canal to be extended

The state government will take up excavation of Chandra Sagar canal in Achampet Assembly constituency. The work will consist of extension of Achampet branch canal under Mahatma Gandhi Kalwakurty lift irrigation scheme for a length of 14 km. Replying to a question of G Balaraju (TRS), Irrigation minister T Harish Rao told the state Assembly on Sunday that the proposed additional ayacut was 15,000 acres ­— 10,000 acres in Uppunuthala mandal and 5,000 acres in Achampet mandal. Investigations are underway and detailed project report is under preparation.

TSRTC to introduce 100 AC electric buses in September

Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) has decided to operate 100 AC electric city buses in coming September. Transport Minister P Mahender Reddy said the TSRTC will commission 100 electric AC buses from September onwards in accordance with “green” norms. Of the proposed 100 buses, 40 buses will be at first pressed into service and later the remaining 60 will be launched. “TSRTC plans has awarded the contract of providing these buses to a private firm, Siddharth Infratech & Services Pvt Ltd,” the Minister said. Once battery is charged, each bus can travel up to 250 kms at a stretch with maximum speed of 60 kmph, he said.

Centre gave `1,100 cr for building 3 skyways

The Centre sanctioned about `1,100 crore for construction of three skyways in Hyderabad and tenders are being finalised for them. The government gave this information to BJP MLAs who wanted to know the quantum of Centre’s financial aid. The six-lane Aramgarh-Shamshabad stretch will cost `283.15 crore, a four-lane flyover will be built at Amberpet Crossroads at a cost of `186 crore and six-lane elevated corridor will be built at Uppal at `626.8 crore.



More show than substance about govt schemes: NVSS

Hyderabad:BJP MLA NVSS Prabhakar accused the state government of paying greater attention to publicising its schemes and programmes than to putting in efforts to make the programmes reach the targeted beneficiaries. While taking part in a debate in the State Assembly on Sunday on the demands for grants for different departments, the BJP legislator said the government was trying to boast its schemes instead of implementing the welfare measures and developmental programmes in a foolproof manner. TDP member Sandra Venkata Veeraiah accused government of not sanctioning adequate funds for developmental works in Assembly constituencies represented by members of opposition parties. Rejecting the charge, legislative affairs minister T Harish Rao described K Chandrasekhar Rao as the only chief minister in the country who released funds for development of all Assembly constituencies whether represented by the ruling party or opposition parties.