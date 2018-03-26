HYDERABAD: The freight loading of South Central Railway has crossed 100 Million Tonnes on Saturday during the current financial year (2017-18). This is higher by 5.82 MT as compared with the same period in the last financial year.The enhancement in the loading as compared with last year due to increase in the loading of raw material for steel plant by 32 per cent; imported iron-ore loading increased by 200 per cent; cement loading increased by 3 per cent; Food grains loading increased by 38 per cent, Fertilisers loading increased by 11 per cent and container loading increased by 20 per cent.

The overall loading is 100.122 MT, which is 6.2 per cent higher than last year.The other contributing factors for surpassing the 100 MT of freight loading is increased in the loading from Ports among others.