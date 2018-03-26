KARIMNAGAR: Suspended ASI Bobbala Mohan Reddy is back in news for wrong reasons. This time, he was found having discussions with his family members at a hotel near a local court hearing his case. The meeting seems to have been facilitated by none other than the escort policemen who brought him to the court. Reddy was arrested on charges of disproportionate assets and illegal money lending and is presently lodged at Warangal Central Prison.

Victims of Reddy’s illegal money lending business have formed an association and are fighting the case. The association came to know that Mohan Reddy was getting undue favours from escort police constables. To prove their point, they secured video footage from the hotel that is opposite to the Karimnagar court complex.

The footage, from his court appearance of March 21, shows him meeting his relatives and talking to them while escort policemen stand by his side. “He freely walked into the hotel where he was allowed to meet his son, brother and followers by the escort team. In fact, he paid good remuneration to the escort team for doing the favour,’’ alleged association members Musuku Mahender Reddy and Bandameeni Sayanna, and Loksatta Udyama Samstha representatives N Srinivas and Prakash Holla who released the video.

According to Association members, the escort police who brought Mohan Reddy and his brother-in-law Sripal Reddy from Warangal Central jail freely allowed them to have discussion with his son Akshay Reddy, brother Mahender Reddy and other persons without their presence.” Escort police accepting money was also visible in the CCTV footage,’’ they said and alleged that the ASI was in Karimnagar even after court hours.

It may be recalled that in the past, Mohan Reddy made settlements in jailor room during Mulakath. After a CCTV footage was made public the Jail Superintendent was transferred. After the issue, he was shifted to Warangal central Jail in December 2017. “In the past, prison authorities supported Mohan Reddy and now police department is supporting his illegal activities,’’ the Association members said.Karimangar city police commissioner VB Kamalasan Reddy, who said the ASI was taken into the hotel only during the court lunch time, dismissed the allegations of ‘mulakat’ with the family members, but said an inquiry will be done by Karimnagar Town ACP P Venkataramana into the issue and action will be taken, if the escort constables are found at fault.

Charges the ASI faces

The suspended ASI is facing a series of cases of abetment to suicide, illegal occupation of properties of others, illegal amassing of wealth, cheating and operating illegal financial business without permission. Reports in November last year showed how the officer was given ‘home treatment’ inside Karimnagar jail after which he was shifted to Warangal prison.