ADILABAD: The senior citizens, who have been struggling to get Aasara pensions, are in for more problems. With biometric machines not recognising their thumb impression, they have to wait for village panchayat secretaries to visit villages and approve their pensions. The hassle to get pensions approved is giving tough time to the senior citizens. “I am facing a lot of problem in getting my monthly pension as the machine is not recognising my thumb impression. They say my finger prints have become weak. I request the state government to exempt people like us from using biometric and provide pensions on producing Aadhaar card,” Rukumabai of Jainath mandal said.

Meanwhile, it is also learnt that the panchayat secretaries were not visiting villages on time and the beneficiaries were getting their pension only once in two months. To control the irregularities, the government has been distributing the pensions through bank accounts in urban areas and post offices in rural areas. The pensioners in rural areas too have been facing problems due to bio-metric procedures.

The government is planning to use the iris of those beneficiaries who are facing trouble to get their thumb impressions sanctioned. The situation is same across other villages including in Nirmal, Mancherial and Kumrambheem districts.

Similarly, senior citizens have been finding it difficult to collect their monthly rations from fair price shops. Speaking to Express, District Rural Development Agency (DRDA) project director Rajeshwar Rathod said that iris detecting machines would be provided soon in each mandal. He also said that revenue officers would be given the powers to approve pensions for beneficiaries in the villages where panchayat secretaries are unable to discharge their duties.

