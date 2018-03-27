HYDERABAD: Launching an indirect attack on AP Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, TRS MP K Kavitha said on Monday that it was unfair for Andhra leaders to project the bifurcation of the erstwhile united State as unscientific. “By making such comments, AP leaders are insulting the entire statehood movement and people of Telangana,” she said. ​

The Nizamabad MP recalled that all TRS leaders, including Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, had been expressing their solidarity with the AP government and Andhra leaders, who had been exerting pressure on the Centre to fulfil promises made to the residuary State during bifurcation.

“Not only myself, even CM KCR time and again demanded that the Centre implement all promises made to AP, such as according Special Category Status. Despite us backing AP’s fight against Centre, some of the Andhra leaders are finding fault with the very formation of the Telangana State,” she said.