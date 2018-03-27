HYDERABAD: Sanathana Dharma Charitable Trust presented its 20th annual Sri Rama Navami Pratibha Puraskar awards to five prominent personalities from various fields like Vedas with computer mathematics, art, poetry and science. The trust organised the award ceremony at Tivoli Gardens on Sunday evening. Chief Secretary SK Joshi presented the awards to five awardees.

The award comprised cash prize, citation and memento.

The awardees include vedic scholar and computer science professional RVSS Avadhanulu, eminent artist MV Bhima Rao, poetess and writer P Rajya Lakshmi, poet and philosopher Masana Chennappa and teacher and scientist PLKM Rao. Speaking on the occasion, Joshi said, “One should respect and protect the traditions and cultural values which the country stands on.”