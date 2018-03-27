HYDERABAD: The faction-ridden Congress in the State, which has been witnessing internal squabbles among party seniors district-wise, is facing a new problem in the form of two expelled members from the Assembly — Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and SA Sampath Kumar. According to sources, both Venkat Reddy and Sampath were unhappy that the TPCC leaders had not provided them required “moral support” after their expulsion from the State Assembly. At a time when TPCC leaders led by N Uttam Kumar Reddy are getting ready to resume their Bus Yatra from April 1, the two expelled MLAs have begun revolting against their party’s state leadership.

The two leaders, who have been in New Delhi for the past one week, have reportedly complained against the attitude of their party State leaders towards them. The duo reportedly argued that the TPCC leadership had failed to organise agitations to highlight the way they were “unilaterally” expelled from the House. The two leaders met AICC State affairs incharge RC Khuntia and AICC SC Cell chairman Koppula Raju, and are learnt to have expressed their anguish, saying that the party had not properly responded to their issue.

“Two MLAs were expelled from the House and remaining members including Leaders of Opposition in both the Houses — Md Shabbir Ali (Council) and K Jana Reddy (Assembly) — were suspended from the Legislature for the entire budget session. Such step is an unprecedented one. There is an opinion in a section of leaders in the party that the party State unit should have gone very aggressively at the State government, questioning its decision. Had we taken up more aggressive protests, the morale of the party cadres would have been further improved,” a close aide of Komatireddy Venkat Reddy told Express.

According to him, Reddy had taken up this issue with Khuntia in Delhi, who in turn promised that AICC leadership would provide all possible legal help to the duo to win their case before Court of Law. It’s further learnt that Komatireddy is contemplating to give a miss to the second phase of Congress Praja Chaithanya Bus Yatra, which will be held from April 1 to April 11 covering northern parts of the State.