HYDERABAD: Microsoft India is planning to expand its Hyderabad facility to cater to its growing employee population. Microsoft, with operations in 11 cities, employs about 8,000 people across India. Its Hyderabad campus, which houses a research and development centre, IT and global services wings, is the largest outside its headquarters in Redmond, US. A fourth building, to be designed for 2,500 people, will come up on the sprawling 54-acre campus of Microsoft in the city“I am happy that Hyderabad is home to Microsoft’s biggest campus outside Redmond and is continuing to grow.

I was informed that Microsoft was planning ground-breaking ceremony for its fourth building here which can house about 2,500 people,’’ IT minister K T Rama Rao said speaking at the launch of Microsoft’s Garage here on Monday.Microsoft’s Hyderabad campus is spread over 54 acres and has three buildings. As the IT giant is growing and running out of space, it is planning to construct a fourth building.

Anil Bhansali, Corporate VP, Cloud and Enterprise, MD, Microsoft India, however, said the complete details about the expansion plans investment, size of the new building, are yet to be finalised.

Mircrosoft’s Hyderabad campus, has also got a new attraction, Garage. It launched an incubator kind of a facility, to support innovation and experimentation among Microsoft employees.Microsoft already has seven Garages globally on its campuses like Redmond, Vancouver, Beijing and others and it has introduced the concept in India with its eighth Garage being set up at Hyderabad. Spread over 8,000 sq ft, the Garage will house all the modern facilities for experimenting.

