WARANGAL: The celestial wedding of Lord Rama with his consort Goddess Sita was celebrated with pomp and gaiety at the historic Sri Veerachala Ramachandra Swamy temple at Jeedikal in Jangaon district on the occasion of Sri Rama Navami on Monday.Thousands of people thronged to the temple to witness the grand celebrations. Local peoples’ representatives and officials also took part and offered silk clothes and talambralu to the deities.

This is the only temple where devotees can witness Lord Rama’s celestial wedding twice a year — once on Sri Rama Navami and again in Kartika masam (November). The reason behind the wedding taking place twice is attributed to two reasons — the Swayambhu temple happened in Kartika masam and one of the Nizam kings started the tradition when he was blessed with a baby boy after he visited the temple. Thereafter, the priests of Jeedikanti and Gattu clans under whom the temples were administered used to get financial support from the Nizam rulers.

All set for Pattabhishekam

Khammam district administration is all set to perform Pattabhishekam to Lord Rama at Mithila Stadium on Tuesday. A large number of devotees have already gathered to take part in the ritual