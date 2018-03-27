KARIMNAGAR: In an unprecedented move, the Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society’s (TSWREIS) regional Coordinator R Anantha Laxmi issued circular to teaching staff of 28 social welfare schools and colleges in the erstwhile Karimnagar district instructing them to communicate only in English on the school premises, failing which action would be taken against them.

She even warned them of transferring and salary deduction if they did not follow the instructions. Anantha Laxmi told “Express” that she was forced to take such a step since the teachers, despite being told to communicate in English on the school premises since last one year, did not heed to the instructions.



“My aim is to see that these children become proficient in English. It has not been done to exert pressure on teaching staff,” she clarified. In Anantha Laxmi’s opinion, until the teachers did not converse in English, children would not learn. “Government is taking so much of pain in providing quality education to children and if the staff does not make efforts to do their duty properly, all this would go in vain. I am not harassing them but want them to make extra effort to do justice to their job,” she said.

What the circular issued earlier said

Based on the circular issued by TSWREIS secretary RS Praveen Kumar in the past - teaching in English is non-negotiable as the schools and colleges are English Medium - all the teachers, including the principals, should try to improve their spoken and written English. She issued special circular to all the principals in all TSWREIS school and colleges to improve their English. Those who failed to speak in English during the visit of officials would have to go on a leave or resign from their posts, she stated in the circular. The circular also mentioned that one-day salary of regular or contract teachers would be cut if they failed to speak in English during the inspections. The decision, however, did not go down well with the teacher community.

Decision receives flak

K Suresh, an English teacher in TSWREIS, Rukmapur, said that the decision is not correct. “When the State is giving top priority to promote Telugu and wanted to make it compulsory till SSC, how can she issue such a circular?’’ he questioned. Most of the teachers come from Telugu background and would need time to master the language. In addition, the instructions extending to non-teaching staff is not correct, he added. Government Teacher Association district president Gajula Ravinder also condemned the unilateral decision. Enforcement of orders like this for teaching and non-teaching staff of TWWREIS is not correct, he said and demanded withdrawal of the circular.

Biometric attendance

With permission from TSWREIS secretary RS Praveen Kumar, regional coordinator also introduced biometric attendance system in all schools/colleges starting from March. The salary for March would be credited in the respective accounts of staff based on their biometric attendance. Anantha Laxmi also said that show-cause notice would be issued to the principals and care takers of the schools if menus were not implemented properly.