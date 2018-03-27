HYDERABAD: Rejecting the argument of the ruling TRS that the Centre was not cooperating with the State government to enhance total quota of reservations being provided to weaker sections of people in the State, BJP veteran Bandaru Dattatreya wanted to know why the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was not showing any interest to enhance reservations to BCs in the State as per their population ratio. “CM is more concerned to increase the quota of reservations to minorities than providing fair representation to BCs in government jobs and education,” the BJP leader said.