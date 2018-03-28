HYDERABAD: A division bench of Hyderabad High Court on Tuesday directed the TS Wakf board to inform the court whether it has received any proposal from the State government for acquisition of lands pertaining to Dargah at Manchippa area in Nizamabad for construction of a reservoir as part of Kaleshwaram project.

The bench of Acting Chief Justice Ramesh Ranganathan and Justice K Vijaya Lakshmi was dealing with a PIL filed by Society for Integrated Progress and Empowerment, Hyderabad challenging the government’s inaction to protect the 400-year Dargah at Manchippa in Nizamabad district.

Petitioner’s counsel B Rachna Reddy submitted that the government has proposed to construct a reservoir by connecting Manchippa cheruvu and Kondem cheruvu as part of Kaleshwaram project. With this proposal there was threat for submergence of Dargah.