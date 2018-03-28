Air Commodore Nukala Narendar Reddy, who is the Director General of NCC Directorate in AP and TS, seen along with members of Gitam University on Tuesday | express photo

HYDERABAD: Over 600 students of Gitam University, who were recruited in the campus placements in the academic year 2017-18, were felicitated and presented placement orders on the occasion of the Achiever’s Day celebration on the campus on Tuesday.

The students from engineering and management bagged more than 125 multiple offers from over 100 companies that came for the placement drive organised by the institute’s campus placement process. Nearly 82 per cent of B.Tech, M.Tech and MBA have been selected in the campus recruitment drive in both IT and core companies, said Prof N Siva Prasad, pro-vice-chancellor.

“The impressive placement figures reflect our commitment to secure the most rewarding jobs for our students. I appreciate the efforts of our training and placement department and faculty,” said Prof Prasad. The best offers were made by VM Wares of Rs 11 lakh per annum to three students. Commvault made an offer of Rs 10 lakh, Byju’s Rs 9.5 lakh, TeradataRs 7.5 Lakh, Karvy Rs 7. 42 and Zoho corporation Rs 6.5 lakh, per annum. Nearly 15 companies offered a CTC of more than Rs 5 lakh.

Addressing to students, chief guest Dr Nukala Narender Reddy, Air Commodore and deputy director general of National Cadet Corps Directorate, AP and TS, urged students to continue learning and seeking knowledge. He said, “Efficiency is the product of aptitude and attitude, the former can be accumulated over the years but the latter has to be developed.”