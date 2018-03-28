HYDERABAD: Elective services at government hospitals will be partially hit from Wednesday as doctors have announced to launch phase wise protest starting from Wednesday. Some of the demands include increase in non-clinical and director of health cadre strength, hike in emergency allowances, dearness allowances, construction of new building for Osmania General Hospital, retain in-service quota.

Telangana Government Doctors JAC members submitted strike notice to principal secretary of health and family welfare department A Shanti Kumari on Tuesday. Convener of JAC Dr R Lalu Prasad said that they will start the protest with partially boycotting elective services from Wednesday. “There after Out-Patient services will be boycotted without making any announcement.

The same method will be followed to boycott emergency services,” Dr Lalu Prasad said. He said that they launched a similar protest in April, 2017 too with the same demands but called it off after health department officials assured to work towards the demand in three-months time.