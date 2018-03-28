RC stated that the State government was silent on the release of additional subsidy of Rs 32.71 crore for retaining the existing concessions of Rs 3 per unit for poultry farmers.

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Electricity Regulatory Commission determined that the revenue deficit of the Discoms is Rs 5,940.47 crore for the year 2018-18. There are no major changes in new power tariff that will come into force from April 1.

In its order on the retail supply tariff order, the ERC on Tuesday stated that as against the subsidy requirement of Rs 5,940.47 crore computed by the Commission for 2018-19, the State government informed that an amount of Rs 4,984.30 crore is provided in the Budget, for reimbursement towards agriculture and allied subsidy for 2018-19 and balance amount will be examined at an appropriate time.

However, the ERC stated that the State government was silent on the release of additional subsidy of Rs 32.71 crore for retaining the existing concessions of Rs 3 per unit for poultry farmers. It was not clear that whether the State government would provide this subsidy or not, if the State intends to extend the concession of Rs 2 per unit to poultry farms, it said in order.

The Commission also stated that it has retained the retail supply tariffs determined for the year 2017-18 for 2018-19, except for some categories which included: Lift irrigation, Resco and poultry farms. It means that there will no change in power tariff for any other consumer in the state for 2018-19.