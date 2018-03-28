HYDERABAD: Further strengthening her party’s relationship with the Trinamool Congress (TMC), TRS MP K Kavitha on Tuesday had a dialogue with the TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in New Delhi on the ongoing political developments at national level.

When Mamata visited Parliament complex in the national capital on Tuesday, Kavitha along with some of the TRS MPs called on the Bengal Chief Minister. According to sources, during the meeting, Kavitha discussed about the plans to form a Front at national level with all like-minded parties at national level.

Though Mamata met leaders belonging to other regional parties too, during her visit to the national capital, Kavitha calling on the West Bengal Chief Minister gained significance as Mamata was the first leader whom the Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao met by going all the way to Kolkata to realise his dream of forming an alternative Front at national level.

Interestingly, a little later, Congress Party veteran V Hanumantha Rao too met the TMC supremo in Delhi. He is learnt to have asked her not believe the words of Chief Minister Rao with regard to forming a Front with regional parties. “CM KCR has sidelined many leaders like Telangana Joint Action Committee (TJAC) chairman M Kodandaram, who were at the forefront of the statehood movement, after formation of the new State,” Rao said.

Kavitha writes to Union agri minister

TRS MP Kavitha wrote a letter to Union Agriculture Minister Radha Mohan Singh, requesting him to increase the daily allowance of farmers, who participate in ATMA meetings in New Delhi. “Farmers are being given just `800 for the past twenty years. Please increase the amount to `2,000,” she suggested.