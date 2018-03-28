KARIMNAGAR: Days after the escort constables allegedly allowed suspended ASI B Mohan Reddy to meet his family members in a hotel when he was brought to a court in Karimnagar from Warangal central prison, the Karimnagar Commissioner of Police VB Kamalasan Reddy suspended the two escort constables N Srinivasa Chary and N Kumara Swamy for ‘neglect’ of duties. The orders were issued on Tuesday.

The Commissioner also proposed to Karimnagar range DIG for taking departmental action against the AR SI for neglecting escort duties. These three cops co-operated with Mohan Reddy to meet his family members and followers in a hotel.