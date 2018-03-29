HYDERABAD: Appeals have been filed before a division bench of the Hyderabad High Court challenging the order of a single judge granting relief to G Vivekanand and T Shesh Narayan, president and secretary respectively of the Hyderabad Cricket Association. On March 15, justice A V Sesha Sai suspended the orders of Ombudsman of HCA disqualifying Vivekanand and Shesh Narayan from holding the posts of president and secretary.

Earlier, HCA Ombudsman justice L Narasimha Reddy had disqualified both the office-bearers while adjudicating the complaints filed by former cricketer Mohd Azharuddin and Babu Rao contending that there was conflict of interest in the case of Vivekanand and that Shesh Narayan was named as an accused in the charge sheet pertaining to corruption case. Aggrieved by the order of the single judge, Azharuddin and Babu Rao filed appeals before the division bench. The appeals are expected to come up for hearing on Thursday.