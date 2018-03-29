HYDERABAD: The Bench and Bar of the Hyderabad High Court on Wednesday paid rich tributes to VLN Gopala Krishna Murthy, designated senior advocate of Hyderabad High Court, who passed away recently. ACJ Ramesh Ranganathan and the Judges of High Court and members of the legal fraternity assembled in the first court hall in the afternoon to pay homage.

The ACJ recalled his association with Murthy and the services rendered by the latter to the judiciary sector. Earlier, TS additional advocate general J Ramachandra Rao and AP state public prosecutor Posani Venkateswarlu praised the legal services of Murthy. A two-minutes silence was observed as a mark of respect to the departed soul. Later, the court work was suspended for the day.