HYDERABAD: The state government is considering the idea of conducting “centralised admissions” even to junior colleges in the state in order to discourage corporate education culture among parents. “We have been examining this possibility. If there is any scope for introduction of centralised admission system for junior colleges, like the way admissions are being granted to professional colleges, the government will opt for such a step. At present, we are thoroughly examining this proposal,” deputy chief minister K Srihari, who holds education portfolio, told the state Assembly here on Wednesday.

He warned the corporate junior colleges that they would be taken to task if they conducted regular classes for Intermediate students during summer holidays. “We are constituting special teams to conduct surprise inspection at junior colleges which run classes during summer holidays from April 2. If any college is found violating the orders, its recognition will be cancelled,” he said during a discussion in the Assembly. However, according to him, exception is given to colleges which hold classes for students who appear for NEET, JEE and EAMCET.

During the question hour, Srinivas Goud of TRS alleged that corporate educational institutions were pushing the middle-class and poor families into a debt trap by collecting huge amounts of fee from students. “This is also the reason for the suicides of some farmers. Thinking that corporate colleges maintain educational standards, almost all families are preferring such colleges. But, in reality, there are no basic facilities at several such institutions,” he said.

‘Corporate colleges fleecing students’

The specified tuition fee for first-year Intermediate in any junior college is Rs 1,540 and for second year it is Rs 1,960. But corporate colleges are collecting more, claiming that they provide better facilities, Srihari said.