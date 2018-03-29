An IndiGo aircraft (Image used for representational purpose only)

HYDERABAD: About 100 passengers including YSRC MLA RK Roja had a close shave, when the flight in which they were travelling from Tirupati to Hyderabad made a bumpy and hard landing at Rajiv Gandhi Airport at Shamshabad on Wednesday night.

According to the airport staff, when the flight, operated by IndiGo Airlines, was landing on the runway, one of its tyre burst suddenly, making a loud noise.

Then, all of sudden, the tyre went up in flames as soon as it touched the runway. “The pilot noticed the mishap and managed to land the flight safely,” sources said.

Immediately, emergency response team, fire tenders and rescue personnel were pressed into service. Within a few moments, the flames were doused and the situation was brought under control.

The emergency response team members opened the doors of the flight and helped the passengers get off the flight safely.

The ATC closed all the runways and stopped the departures and arrivals of the flights for sometime.