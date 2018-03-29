HYDERABAD: A day chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had hurled power-packed dialogues at Modi government at the Centre for not releasing adequate funds to “performing” States, IT minister KT Rama Rao on Wednesday expressed severe displeasure over the way BJP members had opposed bill to grant permissions to private universities to set up their campuses in the State.

Defending State government’s move to allow private universities to work from the State by establishing their campuses in the city, IT minister KT Rama Rao said that establishment of private universities will improve educational standards in the State. “Telangana students will be able to compete with students studying in world class educational institutions across the globe. Further, job opportunities will be created for our unemployed youth once private universities are set up in the State. Apart from this, the area where private universities are going to establish their centres will witness rapid development,” he said, while interacting with mediapersons here on Wednesday.

“The students from Telangana would have 25% per cent seats exclusively reserved in various courses offered by the private universities in the State. These universities will provide international standards of education to students,” he further explained.

According to KTR, TS is the only State which made it mandatory to provide 25 per cent reservations to local students in various courses to be offered by private universities. Taking strong exception to the opposition expressed by BJP, he said, “BJP is behaving like a big regional party. It is not adopting uniform policy with regard to giving permissions to private universities.”