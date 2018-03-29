HYDERABAD: In an e-mail response to TNIE’s questions, Paytm’s spokesperson said:

Why does Paytm ask for Aadhaar number despite the user authenticating his/her account for e-KYC as per RBI guidelines?

Response: Paytm gives users an option to do KYC with any document as suggested in KYC guidelines. Aadhaar number is not mandatory.

TNIE’s Rebuttal: Customers allege Paytm representatives and centres only accept Aadhaar number for KYC authentication for Payments Bank.

What are the legal clauses that allow Paytm to offer `200 cash back in return for Aadhaar number?

Response: PPI guidelines require all customers to complete KYC. Paytm is giving incentives to customers to complete their KYC. This incentive is not linked to Aadhaar number.

TNIE’s Rebuttal: The `200 cash back offer can only be availed in exchange for customer Aadhaar number. Every customer completing their KYC get `20 in their Paytm wallet. However, to avail the remaining `180, a customer has to use the promo code AADHAAR200 (valid only for those giving Aadhaar number) every month getting `20 over a period of 9 months.

As per the terms and conditions under the KYC that seeks Aadhaar number alone, it’s mentioned that the information being collected will be shared with affiliates and service providers. Who are these affiliates and service providers?

Response: Biometric KYC is not shared with anyone in adherence to applicable guidelines.

It’s mentioned in the terms and conditions that, the information could be saved in servers in India or outside India. Kindly provide the names of the countries where the user data is being stored.

Response: All KYC data is stored in servers in India.

Rebuttal for 3) and 4) : One97 communications, the parent of Paytm, is owned by Ant Financial, an affiliate of China-based e-commerce company Alibaba. The Terms and Conditions under the `200 cashback for Aadhaar number take consent of the customer “to the information being processed and stored in the servers of One97 or its service providers, inside or outside India.”