HYDERABAD: Plant a tree without the permission of the local panchayat and get fined. The panchayat raj body concerned will impose a penalty of Rs 2,000 on the person who plants the sapling. This rule will come into force once the new Panchayat Raj Bill is passed in the Assembly making it a law. Interestingly, this rule is coming when the state government itself is encouraging plantation of saplings as part of Haritha Haaram plantation drive.

A fine of Rs 2,000 will be imposed if trees are planted without permission on any public road or other property vested in a gram panchayat. Besides, unauthorised felling of tree on a public road or other property vested in a gram panchayat or on a poramboke land will also attract Rs 2,000 fine. Using any public road as a landing or halting place or as a cart-stand without licence will also attract a penalty of Rs 2,000. A fine of Rs 2,000 will be imposed if anyone opens a private cart-stand without permission.

The Telangana Panchayat Raj Bill, 2018, which was introduced by panchayat raj minister Jupally Krishna Rao in the state legislative Assembly on Wednesday, has 55 types of fines, ranging from Rs 50 to Rs 5,000, to be imposed for various violations. If the public allows filth on a public road, the fine will be Rs 5,000. An unlawful defacement of numbers assigned to buildings will attract a fine of Rs 50. The 262-page bill, which has a 1,119-page supplementary book containing all the existing and proposed panchayat lists, were circulated among MLAs, with a request for suggesting amendments, if any, by 7 pm.