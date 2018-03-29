HYDERABAD: The exercise to remove encroachments in areas administered by the Secunderabad Cantonment Board began on Wednesday and over 200 families have received notices under Provision of Public Act of 2006. Notices are expected to be sent to another 400 families who have allegedly constructed dwellings in defence lands.

SCB has over 350 colonies in its eight wards with a population of around three lakh. A majority of them have been living in those lands for decades. In one of the biggest slums, Annanagar, in Ward 2, more than 250 slum-dwellers face the prospect of being bundled off from their homes built in the lands belonging to Airports Authority of India.

They are also set to lose their voting rights in the Secunderabad Cantonment Board elections. A few slums in Ward 3 will also be issued notices following a directive from the Supreme Court in 2006. Officials said that the survey has begun in all the eight wards. Among those who are set to lose their houses are dwellers of Shiva Nagar in Ward No. 1, Annanagar in Ward No. 2, Mudfort in Ward No. 3, Ramalayam in Ward No. 4, 108 Bazar in Ward No. 5, Nandamuri Nagar and Reddy Compound in Ward No. 6, Nehru Centenary Colony in Ward No. 7 and Adarsh Nagar in Ward No. 8.

The Cantonment unit of the Congress has launched a drive against the deletion of voters and issuance of notices under PP Act by the Cantonment Board. “So many of them have been living on these lands for decades and have enjoyed the benefits of government welfare schemes. They have Aadhaar and other documents for identity. Now they are labelled encroachers and their voting rights are being taken away by citing Supreme Court orders, which is unfair,” said Krishank Manne, Congress spokesman. When contacted by Express, SCB vice-president J Rama Krishna said that Secunderabad Cantonment is the biggest cantonment area in the country and around three lakh people live in 350 colonies in the eight wards.

“It is administrated by the Centre according to the Cantonment Act, 2006 which says all defence land is under the possession of the board and no individual has the power to own lands and construct buildings. SCB doesn’t give permission for such properties. The board started issuing notices to residents of houses built on encroached lands,” he added. The residents who have received notices are preparing to approach Supreme Court for relief.