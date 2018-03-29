HYDERABAD: TPCC chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy is learnt to have expressed unhappiness over the way the two expelled members of the Assembly — Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and S A Sampath Kumar —had reportedly complained to their Delhi bosses against the party State leaders, “for not undertaking more agitations against their expulsion.”

According to sources, Uttam on Wednesday evening called Venkat Reddy and expressed his displeasure. The TPCC president is understood to have assured Venkat Reddy that the party State leadership would always support the agitations by any of its leaders against the TRS government. Meanwhile, Uttam Kumar Reddy asked the CM why the authorities were unable to provide the Assembly footage of the incident that led to the expulsion of the Congress MLAs.